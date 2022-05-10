Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 928,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 905,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

