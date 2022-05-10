Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.16-$3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Argus raised Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.88.

NYSE:SYY traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 308,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

