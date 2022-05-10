T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend by an average of 37.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $11.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,283. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.99 and a 200-day moving average of $169.09. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $122.06 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

