TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €30.00 by Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €28.40 ($29.89) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.30 ($27.68).

ETR TEG traded down €1.03 ($1.08) on Tuesday, reaching €17.76 ($18.69). The stock had a trading volume of 444,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €18.55 ($19.53) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($30.92). The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

