Taoping’s (TAOP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:TAOP opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42. Taoping has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taoping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taoping by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taoping by 466.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Taoping in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

