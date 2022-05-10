TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.88% from the company’s previous close.

TASK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

TASK opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.81 million. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth $71,069,000. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its position in TaskUs by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $48,869,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in TaskUs by 129.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 688,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

