TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.88% from the company’s previous close.
TASK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.
TASK opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $85.49.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth $71,069,000. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its position in TaskUs by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $48,869,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in TaskUs by 129.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 688,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs (Get Rating)
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
