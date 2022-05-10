TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TaskUs updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 250,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TaskUs by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $4,384,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $3,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

