Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Cowen

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $617.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tattooed Chef will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after buying an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 36,887 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 665,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

