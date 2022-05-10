Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Cowen

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.10% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of TTCF stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $617.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after buying an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 36,887 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 665,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tattooed Chef
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

