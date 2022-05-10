Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys £150.06 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Chris Carney purchased 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($185.01).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £16,387.80 ($20,204.41).

Shares of TW stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 120.25 ($1.48). The company had a trading volume of 9,033,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.58. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 120.20 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 4.44 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TW. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 194.88 ($2.40).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

