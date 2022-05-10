TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior Buys 500 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,250.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$69.67 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$57.71 and a 52-week high of C$74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$73.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

