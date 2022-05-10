TD Securities Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$8.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ECN. Standpoint Research boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.
ECN traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 283,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.46.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
