TD Securities Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$8.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ECN. Standpoint Research boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

ECN traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 283,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.46.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$87.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

