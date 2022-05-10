TD Securities Increases Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$6.50

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESVIF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. 5,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,956. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

