TD Securities Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. CIBC upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.39.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$1.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,869,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,086,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.90 and a 1 year high of C$48.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

