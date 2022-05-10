TD Securities Raises ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$8.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,103. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

