TD Securities Raises Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$6.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 67.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ESI. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.22.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

TSE ESI traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.87. 493,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,125. The company has a market cap of C$653.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.57.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,781,041.88. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$629,923.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.