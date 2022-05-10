TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Sells $1,598,436.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,473. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

