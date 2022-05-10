TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $123.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

