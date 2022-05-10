TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,380,709 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $47,650.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $45,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,890.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.

TELA opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 13.8% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.