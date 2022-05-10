TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,380,709 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $47,650.00.
- On Monday, May 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00.
- On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $45,850.00.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00.
- On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,890.00.
- On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00.
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,555.80.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.
TELA opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 13.8% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
TELA Bio Company Profile
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
