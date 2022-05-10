Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

TIIAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.51) to €0.37 ($0.39) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.18.

TIIAY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 171,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,547. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

