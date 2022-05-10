Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.70-$14.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $388.46.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $259.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.32. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $257.80 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

