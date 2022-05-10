Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,786. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.48. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

