TELUS Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Desjardins cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of TU stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

