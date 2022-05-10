TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price target upped by analysts at Desjardins from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of TU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. 154,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,791. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $3,641,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in TELUS by 0.3% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 228,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TELUS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,108,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $399,844,000 after purchasing an additional 163,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

