TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price target upped by analysts at Desjardins from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.
Shares of TU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. 154,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,791. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $3,641,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in TELUS by 0.3% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 228,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TELUS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,108,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $399,844,000 after purchasing an additional 163,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.
