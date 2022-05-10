TELUS (TSE:T) Cut to Hold at Barclays

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.42.

Get TELUS alerts:

TSE T traded down C$0.59 on Tuesday, hitting C$31.22. 846,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,262. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$25.99 and a 52-week high of C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.90.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.