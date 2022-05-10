TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.92.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down C$0.30 on Tuesday, hitting C$31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. TELUS has a one year low of C$25.99 and a one year high of C$34.65. The stock has a market cap of C$43.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.90.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

