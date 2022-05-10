Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (LON:TMPL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.25

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TMPL traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,090 ($13.44). 90,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,310. The firm has a market cap of £718.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 992 ($12.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,279.28 ($15.77). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,131.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,145.12.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

