Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.42B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,439. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tempur Sealy International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.