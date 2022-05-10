Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tennant has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $87.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Tennant had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tennant by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tennant by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tennant by 52.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

