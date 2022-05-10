Teresa Gilio Acquires 625 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) EVP Teresa Gilio acquired 625 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $11,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,020.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. 1,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,407. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

