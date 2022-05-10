Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGH. B. Riley raised their price objective on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:TGH traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,352. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 128.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

