TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Acquires $70,050.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,888.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TFSL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. 14,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 0.46. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $22.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 470.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on TFSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,256 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

