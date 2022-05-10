The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,325. Allstate has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

