The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on The Arena Group from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.10 million. Analysts forecast that The Arena Group will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Arena Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
