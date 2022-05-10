The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Integrated Surgical Systems designs, manufactures, sells and services image-directed, computer controlled robotic products for use in orthopaedic and neurosurgical procedures.”

Get The Arena Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on The Arena Group from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of AREN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. 60,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.40. The Arena Group has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.10 million. Analysts forecast that The Arena Group will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Arena Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Arena Group (AREN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.