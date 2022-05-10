The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Increase by 2.8% in April (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same store sales climbed 2.8% in the month of April. Buckle’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

BKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,775,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1,854.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,710,000 after purchasing an additional 169,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,485,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 72.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133,690 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

