The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 15.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 206,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 68.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 28,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

CAKE traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. 26,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,995. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

