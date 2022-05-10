The Container Store Group (TCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.53 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Container Store Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

