The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $469.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:COO traded up $8.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,847. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.73. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $310.53 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $908,052,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,479,000 after buying an additional 61,222 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

