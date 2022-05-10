The Gap, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

GAP has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GAP has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GAP to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

NYSE GPS traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,080,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. GAP has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

