The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €24.20 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €24.20 ($25.47) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.43 ($34.14).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK stock traded down €0.42 ($0.44) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €24.70 ($26.00). 694,226 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.16. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($34.71).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.