The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Buy

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

DBS Group stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.30. 48,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,253. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

