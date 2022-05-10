The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

AIG opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,692,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,341,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,203,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,194,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

