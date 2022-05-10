The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. 174,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $751.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.