The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $33,712.50 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80.

On Monday, February 28th, Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.80. 38,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,272. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.10 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hershey by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

