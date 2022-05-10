The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos Sells 64,033 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 64,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $259,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,351.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HNST opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNST. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter worth about $840,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter worth about $4,229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 158.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.