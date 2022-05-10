The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy Sells 46,344 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 46,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $188,156.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 628,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,073.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HNST opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth about $840,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Honest during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honest by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

HNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.