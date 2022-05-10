The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Jessica Warren Sells 34,003 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Jessica Warren sold 34,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $121,730.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 620,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,984.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HNST stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Honest by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Honest by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Honest by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

