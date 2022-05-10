The Kroger Co. (KR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 1st

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Kroger has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kroger to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

