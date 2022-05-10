The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.
Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.