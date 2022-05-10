The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.7254 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE GF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 12,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $21.37.
About The New Germany Fund (Get Rating)
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The New Germany Fund (GF)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.