The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.7254 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

NYSE GF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 12,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New Germany Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:GF Get Rating ) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About The New Germany Fund (Get Rating)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.