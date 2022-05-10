The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. 2,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

